New Baldur’s Gate 3 mod makes Act 1 traversal so much better

We love Baldur’s Gate 3, like pretty much everyone else, but the frustrating lack of a certain waypoint in Act 1 of the mammoth Dungeons and Dragons game left us a little bitter. Thankfully, a BG3 modder has offered a solution. You can now fast-travel into Emerald Grove if you wish.

Shared on February 24 by Volitio on Nexus Mods with the description “Adds a waypoint inside Emerald Grove. commuting is OVER,” it can be used instead of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s fast travel marker in the vicinity, which is a considerable walking distance from the Grove itself.

Considering how much main quest progression takes place there, the fact you can find an origin Baldur’s Gate 3 companion inside it, and the useful traders within, it’s a key location in Act 1, so you might benefit a lot from cutting out the RPG game‘s extra walking. You can download it here.

The mod sparked some discussion on social media when it was shared, with Euqseiled on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking, “Took a lil break to check new mods and like fr why the fuck is the waypoint OUTSIDE the grove?”

Some fans had theories, and auburn_flwers says, “Emerald Grove has a lot going on. It’s likely they didn’t put a teleport there so it wouldn’t bug out specific pathing, NPCs, or load orders. Putting it outside gives the game time to populate and limit bugs. Act 3 is littered with bugs & frame drops because the city is so dense.” Whatever the reason, it could be quite irritating to take the extra time when traveling back and forth to the Grove so much.

