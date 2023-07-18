What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods? The BG3 community has already created a whole host of additional content for the RPG game, but when does full mod support arrive, and what can we expect from the full release?

Larian Studios confirmed there is mod support coming for Baldur’s Gate 3. They included this in an update on their website saying they loved the modding community for Divinity Original Sin 2, and are excited to see what comes out of BG3 mods. Modding will be supported after the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, and not during early access.

Where will you be able to download Baldur’s Gate 3 mods?

Despite the mod support arrive at the launch of the game, the community has still been busy creating mods on Nexus Mods for the Early Access game ranging from additional character creation options, filling in spell gaps, and adding even more equipment.

It’s worth noting that these mods are compatible with different versions of the early access game, so if you’re having problems launching the game after a major update or when the full release arrives, you may need to delete these mods.

What Baldur’s Gate 3 mods do we want to see?

The modding community for DOS2 created some truly wonderful and bizarre Divinity Original Sin mods including a mod for new class skills and expanded weapon options. Though it’s still early days for BG3 mods, we’re excited to see what the community come up with for additional characterisation options. We’re still getting a handle on each of the BG3 classes, but DOS2 mods morphed, tweaked, and created whole new class sets such as a vampire and valkyrie class.

Here are a few early access mods available on early versions of the game that we hope are continued over to the full launch.

Customizer’s Compendium

Of course we plan to spend lots of time perfecting our character and though customisation in BG3 is already very extensive, for even more options, this mod adds tons of character customisation styles from new haircuts, horns, ears, and hair and eye colours.

Legendary Items

For even more BG3 weapons, this mod adds the Dragon Blade, Flail of Pain, Venom, Crippling Dagger, and more – including shields and gloves too. The Legendary Items mod even adds dual wielding hand crossbows!

Basket Full of Equipment

The Basket Full of Equipment mod does exactly what it says on the tin and adds over 600 pieces of new equipment and armor for humanlike races including spells and weapons. It also includes some cool spells that clean up your character or hide a character so you can take better screenshots.

We’ll be sure to update this page when the game releases and we have trialled and tested the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. Meanwhile, plan which BG3 companion to recruit and all the playable BG3 races available at launch.