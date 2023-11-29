Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 promises to be a big one, as has been the case with previous patches. What is surprising is that we could be getting some all-new epilogue content including a happy ending for Karlach.

Karlach is one of the best characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 but a lot of fans have been unhappy with her lack of a happy ending, compared to this turn-based RPG game‘s party members.

But going by developer Larian Studios’ latest tweet, that could be changing. Patch 5 could be adding in a whole new epilogue, a chance to catch up with characters and their fates.

Am I reading too much into one tweet? Maybe a little. What the tweet actually says is “Withers’ Epilogue Party Extravaganza! You’re invited!”, and so on. But it still sounds as if we’re getting a scene where loose ends can be tied up.

Will it offer any new choices? It’s unlikely, that’s not really the point of an epilogue. But I’d love to see the fallout of the choices I’ve made, beyond the game’s current ending.

The tweet also mentions reminiscing around the fire, suggesting that the epilogue will see you returning to camp. You’ll presumably then wander around, chatting, smooching and hugging as appropriate.

Dead characters won’t show up however, so you won’t get to apologise to Lae’zel for letting Shadowheart kill her. And if you’re playing as the Dark Urge, well, let’s just say there’d be a lot of ghosts waiting to meet you.

I’m also assuming this is limited to companions or certain notable NPCs, otherwise the camp is going to be very, very full. And there’s also likely to be at least a small time jump.

We'll find out for sure later this week when, if Larian is on course, Patch 5 arrives.

