Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 has finally landed after much teasing from developer Larian Studios and a little Valentine’s Day snubbing. Given the romantic and kiss-centric nature of this new BG3 update, many expected the changes to land on the traditional lovers’ day, only for the developer to tweet an image of cartoon penguin Pingu reading, “Well now I am not doing it.” Fortunately for all of us making heart eyes at Karlach and Astarion, it’s now relented, and the new BG3 patch notes are here for the Dungeons and Dragons RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 sticks to its promises and puts kissing front and center – but there are plenty more changes in the update, including a very nice upgrade to your camp’s look and feel, which only serves to bring one of the best RPG games around even more to life. Companions have been given new behaviors while in camp, so you’ll see Halsin sitting around whittling, Minthara tending to mushrooms or dodging the sunlight, and Minsc ensuring his head is cleanly shaved before your next outing.

Kissing is still very much a focus, of course; Larian explains, “All characters now have unique kisses that reflect their personality, with an emphasis on the plural. These kisses are randomized and vary from the incredibly romantic to… uh, a little more intense.”

That includes everything from deep smooches to tender forehead kisses, and there have also been further tweaks made to ensure kisses between partners of differing heights look as good as possible.

In addition to this, Larian has further improved its endgame cinematics “to better reflect the connection between players and their partners.” It’s not all love and canoodling, however – the team has also addressed several notable issues and included a big list of other updates and bug fixes.

That includes automatically triggered dialogue scenes prioritizing your character’s avatar over your companions where possible, the ability to dismiss a companion from the party while speaking to their intended replacement, and an overhaul to the trade interface to make it clear who is doing the bartering and how much of a discount they’ve scored you. You’ll also see the full party’s inventory in the trade menu, so there’s no need to switch between each character and sell their loot one-by-one.

Some additional dialogue options have been included for key scenes, and those playing in the ultra-challenging Honor Mode will encounter new legendary actions and a particularly terrifying new boss fight. If you want the specifics on these, you can check out the full patch notes courtesy of Larian, although be aware of potential spoilers if you do so.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 6 is out now. Be warned that it might be quite large – my download clocked in at 17.3 GB. If you’re having trouble making space, Larian has previously recommended uninstalling and redownloading the full game as a workaround. Wrapping up the team’s Valentine’s tease, Larian founder Swen Vincke writes on X (Twitter), “Wasn’t this due on Wednesday?”

