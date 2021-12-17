D&D classic Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is now on Steam

A beholder in the PC version of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance

Baldur’s Gate has gotten itself an excellent modern revival courtesy of Larian, but when it comes to the series’ console-focused spinoff, well… the new Dark Alliance didn’t exactly set 2021 ablaze. Luckily, the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance came back to consoles earlier this year, and now the D&D-themed action-RPG is on PC, too.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is now available on Steam, GOG, and Epic at a price of $29.99 USD. The devs at Black Isle announced a PC port earlier this year, but there was no release date announcement prior to today’s launch. (Surprise!) You can make use of Steam remote play to enjoy a bit of long-distance couch co-op.

The original Dark Alliance was released in 2001 on PlayStation 2. Ports to Xbox, GameCube, and even Game Boy Advance eventually followed, but it was never previously made available on PC. The game trades in the hardcore role-playing of the BioWare originals for a much more action-focused experience, similar to Diablo.

Check out a trailer for the PC port below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more RPG games and co-op games, you can follow those respective links.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"D&D classic Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is now on Steam","type":"news","category":"baldurs-gate-dark-alliance"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Interplay Entertainment Corp.","genre":"RPG","title":"Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance","genres":["RPG"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games