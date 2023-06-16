How to fix BattleBit controller support on PC

Does BattleBit have controller support on PC? BattleBit has blown up in early access on Steam following years in development and growing social media hype.

The low-poly, 256-player FPS’ popularity shows no signs of slowing down, but many players who prefer to use a controller will be eager to know how to fix BattleBit‘s controller support on PC. We can also run you through whether or not BattleBit is free, as well as everything you need to know about the BattleBit system requirements on PC.

Does BattleBit have controller support?

BattleBit does not officially support controllers on PC, but there is a workaround. For those of you who prefer to play your first-person shooters with a controller as opposed to a keyboard and mouse, this might be disappointing news, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel.

On Twitter, the official BattleBit account explained that the dev team was unable to organize controller support before launch but has “plans to improve it.” In the meantime, there is a workaround that supports all standard controllers.

How to set up BattleBit controller support

If you’re struggling to get your controller working in BattleBit, we recommend that you: open ‘Properties,’ enable Steam Input, and then copy/paste the provided link into your browser: steam://controllerconfig/671860/2989910468. We also suggest enabling Toggle Lean, Toggle Dragging Players, and Toggle Sprint under the Control settings.

