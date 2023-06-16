Is Battlebit Remastered a free Steam game? You may be forgiven for wondering this because of the relatively low-polygon visuals and basic core gameplay. It’s similar to many competitive shooters; only its low-fidelity visuals make it possible to have 254 individual players on the same map.

If that sounds enticing, you’re a fan of low-poly Battlefield-style gameplay, and you want to know if Battlebit Remastered is free to play, you need only take one glance at the FPS game‘s Steam page. You may have other big questions before you dive into your first match, such as whether or not the Battlebit Remastered servers are down, or the Battlebit Remastered platforms you can play the game on.

Is Battlebit Remastered free to play?

Battlebit Remastered is not free to play. It is an early access game that costs $14.99 to opt into its early access, with the first supporter pack costing another $19.99. You can also buy them both simultaneously at a current discounted price of $33.23.

