BattleBit system requirements mean it could probably run on a toaster

What are the BattleBit Remastered system requirements? Before you jump into the 254-player, massively multiplayer first-person shooter, low-poly guns a-blazing, we have the minimum and recommended requirements to make sure your PC is up to the task.

The BattleBit minimum requirements are so low you could probably get the game to run on a toaster. Well, not really, but so long as your current rig isn’t drastically out of date you should have no problems running this low-poly FPS. Developer SgtOkiDoki suggests an Intel Core i5-2310 processor combined with a GTS 450 equivalent GPU and only 6GB of RAM.

Here are the BattleBit Remastered system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit		 Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5-2310 Intel Core i5 4th Gen
RAM 6GB 8GB
GPU GTS 450 GTX 600 Series
Storage 2GB 2GB

Even the BattleBit Remastered recommended specs aren’t asking a lot from your current setup, which makes sense given its low-poly graphical style. If you have an Intel Core i5 4Th Gen CPU paired with a GTX 600 Series GPU and at least 8GB of RAM, you’ll be more than prepared to take on on this new 254-player shooter.

You won’t have to worry about the BattleBit Remastered size either, as unlike a lot of other modern FPS titles, the game only requires a minuscule 2GB of space.

While there’s no mention of the preference for a solid-state drive, you can still check out our guide to the best gaming SSDs if you’re looking at upgrading your rig. The system requirements for even low-spec games are always subject to change, so I advise being prepared.

The specs required to run this game aren’t anything to worry about, but with how popular this FPS is becoming, you might have a hard time getting in, so check out our guide on the BattleBit servers to see if the game is currently up. If you’re wondering whether BattleBit codes are a thing, we’ve got a guide for that too.

Take the BattleBit Remastered system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run BattleBit Remastered?

