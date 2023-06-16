Is BattleBit Remastered down? Current server status

What is the current BattleBit Remastered server status? The popular low-poly FPS might run brilliantly thanks to its low system requirements, but that doesn’t mean that massive 254-player servers can’t get a little overwhelmed from time to time.

One of the most popular FPS games on Steam right now, even beating CS:GO and Starfield sales, BattleBit Remastered could see its massive servers overwhelmed, or might be taken down for updates or patches. If you’re having trouble joining one of the BattleBit servers, which hold up to 254 players each, it could be because servers are currently unavailable, so we’ve got the latest updates on the BattleBit Remastered server status below.

Is BattleBit Remastered currently down?

The BattleBit Remastered servers are currently up and running, and there don’t appear to be any issues right now. As such, if you’re having problems getting online, they are likely to be on your end. Try restarting the game or verifying the integrity of the game’s Steam files.

To verify game files:

Launch Steam.

Locate BattleBit Remastered in your Library list.

Right click on the game name and select ‘Properties’.

Navigate to the ‘Installed Files’ tab and click the ‘Verify the integrity of game files’ button.

During the beta testing, the BattleBit servers would only be up for specified dates and times, which is why you may have had an issue previously getting into the game. Now that it has entered early access though, server availability should be 24/7.

If and when the BattleBit servers are down, get your fix with one of these other great multiplayer games. As one of the best PC games right now, we can’t blame you for being desperate to get in on the BattleBit action, and if you’re friends want to join in, then you might need to know about the current BattleBit platforms on which you can all play.