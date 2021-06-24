Battlefield 2042 guns: all weapon details

Want to know about every gun landing in Battlefield 2042? Unlike other games in the series, Battlefield 2042 scraps the traditional class system which ties weapons to specific classes – If you wanted to use an SMG in Battlefield 5, you were forced to pick the Medic class even if you had no intention of healing or reviving dead teammates.

The new Battlefield 2042 Specialist system allows players to pick the weapons they want, alongside the gadget and trait that suits them best. This also opens up Battlefield to different types of classes other than the usual Recon, Support, Assault, and Medic archetypes. Four Specialist roles have been revealed so far, but the developers have stated Battlefield 2042 will launch with ten.

There’s also the ‘Plus System’ in Battlefield 2042 that gives players the ability to change their weapon attachments on the fly. If your assault rifle has an ACOG scope that isn’t needed on a close quarters map, remove the optics and revert back to iron sights to get a clearer shot. Here are all the guns in Battlefield 2042 so far.

BATTLEFIELD 2042 WEAPONS LIST

4v9 (DDM4V7)

AK24 (AK12)

Carl Gustaf M4

Chukavin SVCh

DSR-1

FN40GL

G57 (Glock 19)

K30 (KRISS Vector)

LCMG (KAC LAMG)

M44 (Taurus M44)

M5A3 (MCX Spear)

PBX-9 (LWRC SMG 45)

PKP Pecheneg

Remington 870

SCAR-H

TG-24 (Sako TRG)

We’d like to give a huge shoutout to Redditor TheRealSpaceHosh who identified every weapon shown in the first Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer.

ASSAULT RIFLES

M5A3 (MCX Spear)

AK24 (AK12)

4v9 (DDM4V7)

SCAR-H

MARKSMAN RIFLES

Chukavin SVCh

DSR-1

TG-24 (Sako TRG)

LAUNCHERS

Carl Gustaf M4

FN40GL

SMGS

PBX-9 (LWRC SMG 45)

K30 (KRISS Vector)

LMGS

PKP Pecheneg

LCMG (KAC LAMG)

HANDGUNS

G57 (Glock 19)

M44 (Taurus M44)

SHOTGUN

Remington 870

And that’s all we know about the Battlefield 2042 guns so far. The developers are planning to share more information at EA Play Live in July, so stay tuned for more updates. Until then, you can read everything we know about Battlefield 2042 to find out information about the new game modes, the maps, and details about the upcoming open beta.