Want to know what the best Battlefield 2042 M5A3 loadout is? Weapon attachments work very differently in Battlefield 2042 compared to most FPS games. The plus system allows you to switch between preconfigured attachments on the fly by holding down the T button in-game. This allows you to prepare for close-range and long-distance encounters with two sets of attachments.

So when it comes to speccing your loadouts, you need to think about the attachments you have on your weapon and which attachments you can switch to mid-match. In the case of the M5A3, one of the best Battlefield 2042 guns, this weapon performs best at close to mid-range. This M5A3 loadout aims to manage the recoil when firing from a distance and increase both the projectile velocity and fire rate.

With that in mind, here’s the best Battlefield 2042 M5A3 loadout. In this guide, you’ll also find out which attachments complement each other to build the best M5A3 loadout and when you should switch attachments in the middle of a match.

Best Battlefield 2042 M5A3 loadout

You can equip up to three attachments in the loadout for sights, ammunition, barrel, and underbarrel. We recommend starting the match with the first attachment listed below, but you can easily swap attachments throughout the match if needed.

The best Battlefield 2042 M5A3 loadout is:

Sights : 8R Holo, XDR Holo, K8 Holo

: 8R Holo, XDR Holo, K8 Holo Ammunition : Standard Issue/Extended Mag, Standard Issue, High-Power

: Standard Issue/Extended Mag, Standard Issue, High-Power Barrel : Extended Barrel, Shortened Barrel

: Extended Barrel, Shortened Barrel Underbarrel: Cobra Grip, Rattlesnake Grip, 40MM Smoke

You should stick with the 8R Holo for the sights – it has a 1.5x zoom that’s clear and doesn’t negatively impact the rest of the weapon. The XDR Holo and K8 Holo also don’t affect the weapon’s stats but are far more situational in use.

The majority of the time, you’ll use the Standard Issue/Extended Mag in your ammunition slot. It has 40 rounds per magazine at the cost of a bit of reload speed. The Standard Issue gives you this if you need better reload speed, but it reduces the clip size from 40 to 30 rounds. Occasionally, you can use High-Power for longer-ranged combat at a pinch, but it comes at the cost of recoil control and only has 20 rounds per magazine.

For the barrel attachment, we recommend the Extended Barrel. It does hamper your rate of fire, but the boost to projectile velocity is great for mid-range combat as your bullets will reach your target sooner. If you think you’re about to enter close-quarters combat, switch to the Shortened Barrel to weaken the projectile velocity and boost your rate of fire.

Finally, we’ve gone for the Rattlesnake Grip underbarrel which improves the M5A3’s accuracy while moving. Our loadout also includes the Cobra Grip to improve the weapon’s accuracy while static – perfect for situations where you need to defend an area. If you want to bring along a third attachment, we recommend the 40MM Smoke as it can help conceal you if you’re getting sniped at from long range.

Your default loadout at the beginning of the match should be:

8R Holo

Standard Issue/Extended Magazine

Extended Barrel

Cobra Grip

And that’s the best Battlefield 2042 M5A3 loadout. While you’re here, find out who the best Battlefield 2042 specialists are and how you can unlock all of their Battlefield 2042 skins by completing their challenges.