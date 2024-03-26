Our favorite quiet PC case fan is finally available in white

We’ve long been fans of be quiet!’s Silent Wings Pro 4 fans but they’ve always been resolutely available in a single color only. However, the company has finally done the deed and given us what we want, which is white PC case fans. Yes, the white be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4 fans are finally here!

The be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4 currently tops our best PC case fan list as the best option for those seeking as quiet a fan as possible. Its design was previously plain old boring black, though, with not even RGB lights peeking out from anywhere. As such, they’ve never been a great match for the many wonderful-looking white PC cases that are available.

The new Silent Wings Pro 4 White, then, offer an all-white chassis and fan design that ensures every angle of these fans will match your pristine pure white panels. The fans are, “built for maximum performance in cases, on heatsinks, and on radiators, delivering not just great airflow but also impressive static pressure”, according to the manufacturer.

They also include an ingenious removable corner design, which means the fans can be adapted to fit in a wide variety of situations. We can’t help be notice the included fan mount screws shown in be quiet!’s images are black, though.

Available in both 120mm and 140mm sizes, as well as Pro and non-Pro versions, where the Pro versions offer extra high speeds, the Silent Wings 4 white don’t get any of the fancy single-cable, daisy-chaining ability of the likes of Corsair’s iCUE Link fans, but they do have much more wallet friendly prices.

Prices start at $23.90 for the slowest 1,600rpm 120mm version, and $24.90 for the 1,100rpm 140mm version, rising to $31.90 for the fastest 3,000rpm 120mm Pro version and $32.90 for the fastest 2,600rpm 140mm Pro version.

The new fans will be available from April 9, with all models launching at the same time. And if you need some advice on where and how to fit your fans, check out our guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through the whole process, step by step, from start to finish.