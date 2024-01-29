Best gaming projectors 2024

The best gaming projectors can give you a huge and immersive picture without having to invest in a TV or monitor. Unlike home cinema projectors, projectors for gaming need to have a low input lag (we recommend under 30 milliseconds) to keep gameplay smooth and your responses fast with the best PC games.

Getting a projector is an investment in immersive HD, with dynamic color and contrast that brings a whole new dimension to your play, so that you can see every detail with absolute clarity. Some projectors also have the benefit of being portable, and as long as you have a large enough wall to project onto, you can take the big-screen experience with you.

Start with budget – how much have you got to spend? Then look at resolution – 4K projectors like the BenQ X3100i are optimum, while a full HD 1080p option will make your eyes pop for less cash. With the contrast ratio, the higher the better for deeper blacks and increased grayscale detail. Then there’s the refresh rate for smooth play, connectivity options, and, depending on the space you have available, the throw ratio.

Most gaming projectors also feature auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance, so they more or less set themselves up, leaving you free to focus your attention on whatever console or PC game you’re in the massive display mood for.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At PCGamesN, our experts spend hours testing hardware, games, and VPNs. We share honest, unbiased opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

Acer Predator GD711 Best gaming projector overall Acer Predator GD711 specifications: Display technology LED

Response rate Up to 240 Hz (PC)

Resolution 4K UHD 3840 x 2160

Contrast 2,000,000:1

Brightness 4,000 ANSI lumen

Throw ratio 1.22:1

Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x aux, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Features Variable refresh rate, 10W speakers, HDR10-enabled Reasons to buy Variable refresh rates

Wireless connectivity

Gamer-specific features Reasons to avoid No zoom features

Poor in-built speakers Costing a fair bit over a grand, the Acer Predator GD711 is a high-end LED projector created with gaming at its core. With 4K resolution, a whopping contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1, reasonably brilliant brightness at 4,000 ANSI lumens, and ample ports – as well as wireless connectivity – to hook up your devices. But what I really like about the Acer is the fact that it comes packing a Variable Refresh Rate. This means that you can enjoy 4K gaming at 60Hz or 1080p at 240Hz for PC and 1080p at 120Hz for consoles, the latter two being utterly ideal for fast-paced pro gaming. Offering a screen size up to a staggering 300 inches, auto keystone means the projector automatically compensates for trapezoidal distortion if the projector is not positioned correctly, and flipping to Game Mode will see your image fine-tuned. It’s easy to set up, even for beginners. Also worth mentioning is the clear 10W mono speaker, which gives you an all-round media solution if you don’t have computer speakers. Good to go gaming straight out of the box, the Acer Predator GD711 may be on the pricier side (there are much more expensive available, as we’ll get to), but it’s the best gaming projector for most people.

BenQ X3100i Best 4K gaming projector BenQ X3100i specifications: Display technology DLP

Response rate 4.2 – 16.7 ms (dependent on resolution)

Resolution 4K UHD (3840×2160)

Contrast ratio 600,000:1

Brightness 3300 lumens

Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0b (external), 1x HDMI 2.0b (internal), 1x USB Type A 2.0, 1x RS232 in, 1x 3.5mm Jack, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 8.02 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G/5G)

Speakers 2 x 5W

Weight 15lb (6.8kg) Reasons to buy Easy to configure and setup

Support for Android TV

Impressive color accuracy, even on poor surfaces Reasons to avoid Only 60 Hz at 4K

Incredibly pricey at full RRP

Big and bulky design BenQ’s X3100i gaming projector was released at the end of 2023, and it builds on the success of the flagship X3000i from 2022. During testing, we found the X3100i easy to configure and loved its crisp 4K resolution and overall image quality. The input lag, even at 4K at 16.7 ms never felt particularly noticeable, and you’ll get a smooth and forgiving experience, particularly if you’re playing less intense RPGs or RTS titles. Some of the design choices are questionable, though. With a bulky design, the X3100i isn’t a projector you can carry around, and you might find it challenging to mount on your ceiling. But, if you’re after the best 4K gaming projector around it more than makes up for it visually. Read our BenQ X3100i review.

Nebula Mars 3 Air Best portable gaming projector Nebula Mars 3 Air specifications: Display technology DLP

Resolution FHD 1920 x 1080

Contrast 400:1

Brightness 400 ANSI lumens

Throw ratio 1.2:1

Connectivity 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Speakers 2x 8W speakers

Weight 3.7lbs (1.68kg) Reasons to buy Lightweight, portable design

Integrated speakers

Google TV, Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube Reasons to avoid Resolution only FHD

Not designed for gaming

Low brightness The Nebula Mars 3 AirA is marketed more as a Google TV projector, but if you want a portable, affordable model for gaming, it’s still worth a look. With a built-in 2.5-hour battery and a well-weighted price tag, this 1080p, 60fps affair may not be up to spec scratch when it comes to next-gen gaming, but for casual gaming on the go, you’ll find everything you need under one handy faux-leather carry handle. Because the brightness is lower than others on this list, you’ll need to play in near-dark to avoid ambient light interfering with the picture. The 400:1 contrast ratio can’t compete with what you’d get from a gaming monitor of the same price – but then that monitor won’t be 150-inches in size and packed with additional features beyond gaming. With 2x 8W built-in speakers and Dolby Audio at hand, the sound is decent too, though you’d probably want to ramp that up with external separates as part of your permanent setup. And speaking of set-up, Nebula’s Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology runs through screen fit, auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance in just three seconds, so point it, turn it on, and let it sort all the fiddly stuff for you. Small and versatile, the Nebula Mars 3 Air is our favorite portable gaming projector.

Best gaming projector FAQs

Are projectors any good for gaming?

Until the last few years, projectors were typically seen as too sluggish and slow for gaming. However, manufacturers like BenQ and Acer have focused on making models specifically for gamers, with fast response times and strong contrast ratios for deep blacks, even in the daytime.

Can you use a projector instead of a monitor for gaming?

The latest next-gen projectors can deliver a rich gaming experience with twice the display size as a gaming monitor or TV, and give you variable refresh rates of up to 240Hz, 4K resolution, and even smart features like Netflix and Google TV for the moments when you’re not gaming.

Why are 4K projectors still so expensive?

4K projectors are still relatively new to the market, and like anything new that requires premium components, it’ll take a few years for them to become more mainstream and their price to come down.

What is a good input lag for a gaming projector?

Input lag refers to the interval between the transmission of a signal to a display and its actual appearance. This delay, measured in milliseconds (ms), can impact your responses when playing PC games. Input lag and refresh rate should be high, but how high? We’d recommend anything under 20ms to be an acceptable input lag for gaming.