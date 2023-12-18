Best gifts for gamers: find the perfect holiday gift

Finding the best gifts for the gamers in your life is always tricky, especially in these modern days of most actual games – for PC at least – being available via digital downloads, rather than physical copies. No longer do we have the joy of unwrapping a boxed DVD or cardboard box filled with floppy disks. Fear not, though, as there are still plenty of PC gamer gifts – both affordable and more extravagant – that will brighten up any PC gamer’s day.

Our 2023 PC gaming holiday gift guide has present ideas broken down into price ranges starting at under $25 then moving to under $50, under $100, under $200, and over $200. Among this lot, you’ll find some of our choices for best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard, best gaming headset, best gaming monitor, and of course the best PC games – a contribution to which you can make via any number of the best gaming gift cards.

Best PC gaming gifts under $25

Best PC gaming gifts under $50

Best PC gaming gifts under $100

Best PC gaming gifts under $200

Best PC gaming gifts over $200