Big Walk release date estimate, trailers, gameplay, and latest news

When is the Big Walk release date? Developed by the creators of Untitled Goose Game, Big Walk takes you and your friends on a journey as you walk through the Australian bushland. Unlike Untitled Goose Game where your primary role was to terrorize everyone around you, Big Walk encourages you to work with your mates as you solve puzzles, discover new areas, and enjoy your time on the island.

This is House House’s first big-budget game since Untitled Goose Game became a smash hit, prompting the developers to create a 3D game for the first time. Big Walk may still be an indie game at heart, however, nothing is stopping it from becoming one of the best upcoming games in 2025.

Big Walk release date estimate

Big Walk is set to launch sometime in 2025 according to the game’s Steam page. We’ve seen very little about the game to make us think it will arrive before 2025.

From what we’ve seen of the large island already, it will take a long time to populate it with puzzles. In addition to this, Big Walk supports up to four players, and it’s currently unclear whether the puzzles that require large teams can be taken on by smaller teams.

The devs haven’t confirmed which platforms Big Walk is going to launch on just yet other than PC and Mac, but we could easily see this platform game making its way onto the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Big Walk trailer

The only Big Walk trailer was revealed at The Game Awards 2023, showing off a minute and a half worth of gameplay. Within the first 30 seconds, you immediately get a sense of how large the island is as the camera pans to buildings and objects in the distance. In addition to puzzle solving with up to four friends, the players are shown to be relaxing on the island as they watch the sunset and hang out by a campfire.

Big Walk gameplay

It looks like players are not automatically paired together when joining each other’s session. Equipped with a pair of binoculars, it seems groups must find each other before tackling any puzzles.

The puzzles in question appear to be rudimentary, but that makes sense given that the premise of the game requires you to work together without being able to rely on speech. One example of a puzzle we’ve seen involves getting a teammate to perform specific poses highlighted on flash cards.

That’s all we know about the Big Walk release date right now. If you’re looking for something that you can play with a bunch of your friends, give our list of the best co-op games a read to find something similar. Take things to another level by reading our best multiplayer games list if you want to try your hand at competitive titles instead.