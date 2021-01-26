Kung-fu varmint RPG Biomutant gets a May release date

Biomutant has looked neat every time we’ve seen it, but it’s been a long time coming. Yet now, it seems the end is finally in sight. Publisher THQ Nordic has revealed the Biomutant release date for this May, and detailed the various collector’s editions you can pick up if you’re into spending absurd amounts of money on videogames.

Biomutant launches for PC (including Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25, 2021. If you’ve missed out on the early details of developer Experiment 101’s take on RPG games, here’s the gist: You create an anthropomorphic mutant varmint, learn kung-fu, and constantly recode your own genetics to keep building up new powers.

We’re getting more info on Biomutant “in the next weeks and months” If you’re extremely excited for the game, there are two separate special editions up for your consideration. The Collector’s Edition has an MSRP of $109.99 / £99.99 / €109.99, and it includes a figurine of the hero, artwork, and a soundtrack.

The Atomic Edition, priced at an astounding $399.99 / £349.99 / €399.99, includes all that plus a “high-detail” diorama, steelbook, T-shirt, and mousepad.

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.