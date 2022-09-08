All BioShock games and 18 others at $0.73 in Humble Bundle

BioShock: The Collection sits at the heart of the latest 2K Megahits Humble Bundle, bringing together all three games in the series at a discounted price. Each one features a new coat of graphical paint with upgraded textures, and makes them much smoother experiences with increased framerates.

If you’ve always wanted to make the trip down to BioShock’s underwater city of Rapture, now could be the ideal time. The first game in particular benefits from the graphics and performance updates, as well as bundles new content to unlock that gives you an insight into the making of the game. While the enhancements to BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite are slightly subtler than those of the first game, that doesn’t change the fact that this is the best way for you to experience the whole series.

But what about the other 18 games in the collection? Well, other highlights include Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, the latest instalment in the series of award-winning strategy games, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, one of the best RPG FPS games around, and almost the entire X-COM series. Many of these games come packed along with DLC packs and expansions too, so it’s even more comprehensive than it might at first appear.

Here’s every game included in this Humble Bundle:

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe

X-COM: Ultimate Collection X-COM: Enemy Unknown – The Complete Edition X-COM 2 Collection X-COM: Chimera Squad

PGA 2K21

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Railroad Tycoon 3

Railroad Tycoon II: Platinum

Sid Meier’s Railroads!

Duke Nukem Forever Collection (including all the DLC)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (with the Ultimate Brawlers Pass)

CivCity: Rome

The Gold Club 2019: Featuring PGA Tour

X-COM: Complete Pack X-COM: Apocalypse X-COM: Enforcer X-COM: Interceptor X-COM: Terror From the Deep X-COM: UFO Defence

Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack (including its expansion)

Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire (including its expansion)

Army Men RTS

Money raised through this bundle helps to support Covenant House, a US-based charity which works to provide support for homeless people. It’s invaluable work and this is a good way to contribute towards it.

If you want to be completely sure that your PC is going to be able to run these games, we have a guide on the BioShock remasters system requirements that should give you some peace of mind.