Samsung’s biggest curved gaming monitor is $500 cheaper this Black Friday

We’re all familiar with the old adage ‘size isn’t everything’, and for certain things, it’s true. But when it comes to improving visibility of the action while playing your favourite MOBA games, or revelling in sweeping open world RPG vistas, a larger monitor just delivers in a way that smaller screens just can’t match. Luckily, one of the biggest beasts on the market, the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 AG900, is currently reduced by a humongous $500 at Best Buy in the Black Friday sale.

With a curved screen that measures over four feet from corner to corner,, this monitor is an impressive bit of kit. Using cutting edge QLED technology, it also ensures that you have the highest picture quality across the whole screen. Not only can it give you variety amongst the darkest blacks (making it so much easier to see when games cast you into dark spaces), but it also gives you bright vibrant colours that help make the beauty of your favourite games really pop. The use of a Quantum Mini-LED also helps the monitor to achieve a realistic level of depth, giving a more deeply immersive gaming experience.

Now let’s talk about response times. They’re fast. Faster than a hungry pig who just got the keys to the slop factory. In an intense online battle, a second can be the difference between winning and losing and the Odyssey Neo’s grey-to-grey 1ms response time means that information from the game appears on the screen as quickly as it is technologically possible for it to do so. It’s crisp, it’s smooth, it’s amazing. For the sake of comparison, it gives you four times as many frames per second than you’d find on Samsung’s 49 inch CRG9 curved gaming monitor, which has a 4ms response time.

Right now, it’s down to $1,999.99 from $2,499.99, but we don’t know how long this Black Friday deal is going to run for. In the words of Newton Faulkner, it could be gone in the morning. So if you’re planning on getting yourself that well deserved treat and upgrading your monitor, now may be the best time to do so.

Want to check out some other deals before you make a commitment? Don’t worry, we got you covered. Check out our Black Friday monitor deals guide where we’ve gathered the best gaming monitors together in one place for your convenience.