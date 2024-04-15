We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New details of EA’s Black Panther game confirmed by job listing

A brand new job listing on EA’s internal hiring site mention Black Panther being a ‘sandbox’ experience with many open-world elements

New Black Panther game: The symbol for the new Black Panther game from EA
PCGamesN

Published:

Black Panther 

Since its announcement in the summer of last year, EA’s Black Panther game, developed by their recently formed internal studio Cliffhanger Games, has remained very sparse on details. All that was known for months after its announcement was just its developer and working title, not even a final name. However, the appearance of a new job listing under EA has changed that, granting some new information on how the game could actually turn out. While there were already some understandable assumptions made based on tropes commonly found in modern superhero games, this information is thankfully concrete.

The job listing is for a Principal Sandbox Designer, responsible for ensuring that the sandbox elements of Black Panther’s world interact and transition smoothly with the primary, story-based missions. As such, this listing confirms it will be an “open-world experience” action-adventure game, complete with “urban crowds” and “wildlife ecosystems.”

YouTube Thumbnail

With the game almost certainly being set in Black Panther’s home country, the technologically advanced Wakanda, it can be inferred that the open world will feature a mixture of both the tight-knit cityscapes frequent in superhero games such as the Spider-Man and Batman series’, in addition to Wakanda’s sprawling sub-African plains and mountains.

New Black Panther game: Job details for the new Black Panther game from EA

This would mark a large departure from the New Yorks and Arkhams of the superhero genre, taking a superpowered character out of the city and into the jungle. As Black Panther has proven to be one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes in recent years, however, a killer difference that sets it apart from other games in the genre could be exactly what the game needs.

For more like this, keep your powers flowing with our guide to the best superhero games on PC, and look towards the future with our guide to 2024’s upcoming PC games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

 

Your number one source for anything and everything Like A Dragon, Harry is a non-binary freelance journalist who's previously written for publications such as EDGE, The Gamer, Video Gamer, Into The Spine and many others. Outside of their time spent thinking and writing about hardened criminals with hearts of gold, you'll often find them discussing queer representation, gender identity and the intersection of videogame narratives with real life. Outside of games journalism, they're also keenly interested in dissecting films, writing the occasional queer romance and building out their bookshelf. Ask them about Osamu Dazai only if you're prepared to lose an entire afternoon.