Marvel’s Blade game set to be helmed by Deathloop, Dishonored studio

Marvel is making a Blade game, and it’s tapped the studio behind Deathloop, Dishonored, and Prey to help make it a banger. The announcement comes as a celebration of Blade’s 50th anniversary and as Marvel is planning to officially introduce Blade into the MCU with a film in 2025.

The studio power behind the games shows that Marvel is committed to making Blade one of the best superhero games on PC.

“In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead,” the trailer’s YouTube description says. “From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and ‘Deathloop,’ Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.”

The trailer takes place on a bright Paris day. A mysterious figure visits the barber for a shave and reminds the barber that “I don’t bite.” His session is then interrupted by sirens and red flashing lights. The character quickly gears up his weapons and pays for his shave before uttering, “Night’s just gettin’ started.”

After the trailer’s premiere at the 2023 Game Awards, Arkane Lyon’s Dinga Bakaba told host Geoff Keighley that the game was poised to be “a mature action-adventure game, single-player, where you get to play Blade your way.”

“After Dishonored and Deathloop our first order of business was to make a very Arkane game with a name that is easier to say in a French accent,” the studio director joked.

“The Arkane touch fits Blade like his trademark trenchcoat,” Bakaba said. But as you’re waiting for Blade, be sure to check out our guides to the best horror games on PC and our list of the best story games on PC.

