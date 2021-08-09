MMORPG Bless Unleashed reaches Steam’s top ten after one weekend

It’s a good time to be an MMO that’s not World of Warcraft. As WoW players continue to seek alternatives, Final Fantasy XIV has hit record numbers, Amazon’s New World has made a massive impact in beta, and now players are even flocking to Bless Unleashed, a revamped version of the cancelled Bless Online.

Bless Unleashed hit Steam on August 6, and earlier today the game reached a peak concurrent player count of 73,766, as SteamDB shows. That makes it the tenth-biggest game on Steam within the past 24 hours, sandwiched between perennial favourites Rainbow Six Siege and Warframe.

Bless Unleashed is a revamped version of Bless Online, which launched in 2018 and was cancelled in 2019. (The original never exceeded its launch-day player peak of 34,392.) Unleashed brought a revamped version of that game to consoles in 2020, but this is the first time it’s been available on PC.

Early user reviews of Unleashed have been mixed, as players are calling the game’s monetisation ‘pay-to-win’ – especially since the game features forced PvP past level 30.

