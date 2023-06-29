BlizzCon is officially back, and WoW fans can buy tickets soon

World of Warcraft fans from all over the globe have eagerly been awaiting news of BlizzCon’s possible return, and it has finally arrived. Blizzard, the studio behind some of our favorite RPG games like Diablo or World of Warcraft, has just announced that its iconic annual event is going to be held in person again for the first time since 2019. From dates to ticket prices, we’ve got you covered with all of the news surrounding this year’s BlizzCon right here.

BlizzCon will be making its return to Anaheim, California this year after a long four years. If you’re interested in attending, you can buy BlizzCon tickets on Saturday, July 8 and Saturday, July 22. There are two different types of tickets on offer, one being the general admission one and the other the portal pass. General Admission will give you access to all halls, early access to the BlizzCon Store on Thursday, exclusive BlizzCon in-game goodies, and an official BlizzCon backpack.

If you opt for the portal pass ticket, you will be getting all of the general admission items plus exclusive access to the portal pass lounge, a separate registration line, a separate security line, and early convention entry on Friday and Saturday. A maximum of two tickets are available per person, down from the usual four, and they will cost you a whopping $299 for general admission or $799 for the portal pass.

BlizzCon is taking place on Friday-Saturday, November 3-4, but you can opt to watch the event live-streamed online from home for free. The virtual ticket is also making a return as an optional purchase, featuring in-game goodies, early access to exclusive BlizzCon merch, and more. You can find out more about the event’s community contests, like the Overwatch World Cup and cosplay competitions, by going on Blizzard’s website here for full details.

