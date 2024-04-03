Bloodborne on PC. It feels like a myth at this point, shrouded in shadows; a whisper on the wind that you can’t quite catch. The wait feels eternal, and in the meantime, we need some good ol’ fashioned horror to tide us over. That’s where Lovecraftian Days comes in, showcasing a swathe of weird yet wonderful games, and slashing the prices of a whole lot more.

The Lovecraft aesthetic is one of my absolute favorites – and, indeed, it’s a lot of people’s favorites. With games like Bloodborne, Forgive Me Father, and Darkest Dungeon proving that Lovecraft will never die, it’s no wonder that, after a hugely successful run last year, Lovecraftian Days is returning for another round this year.

Promising to showcase some of the spookiest and cookiest upcoming PC games, Lovecraftian Days will wrap its inky tendrils around Steam from Thursday April 4 until Monday April 8. Backed by Forgive Me Father publisher Fulqrum, it’s one you won’t want to miss.

PCGamesN is excited to reveal that the stream kicks off on Thursday April 4 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST / 7PM CEST, with the sale beginning at the same time.

