Disturbingly realistic bodycam game has mixed reviews, lots of players

Ultra-realistic shooter Bodycam, shown from the POV of the titular cameras, launched in early access yesterday. Despite its mixed reviews, it’s sitting at a relatively high concurrent player count of 7,622 at the time of writing. Its 24-hour peak was more than double that, 16,457. It’s also sitting at number three in Steam’s top-sellers chart, so those numbers will likely only go up.

Bodycam is a multiplayer FPS game developed by just two people, Luca and Leo, 17 and 20 years old respectively. It’s one of the most realistic looking shooters on the market right now, made in Unreal Engine 5. Due to the bodycam perspective, lights look brighter, gunshots sound louder, and every step causes the screen to shake and wobble, making the matches look incredibly tense. “The body movement and aiming is something that you will have to adjust to,” one positive reviewer wrote.

It was highly wishlisted, and that seems to have translated into high sales figures, too. Despite its popularity, its players have given it very mixed reviews so far. One unhappy Steam reviewer wrote, “I wanted to like this, but its basically a UE5 project with just code to kill players and win a match with great graphics. It’s basically a playable tech demo, except you’re paying 30 dollars for it.”

That price may be a little steep for some, especially considering this is an early access game. Most of the complaints are about confusing menus and players not readying up in lobbies. One person said they are “unable to get into a server” and another wrote the game is “unplayable until the devs figure out an issue with the matchmaking. Currently a lobby simulator.”

If you want to see what all the fuss is about and get it now, Bodycam is currently on sale, $29.98 / £26.55, down from $33.32 / £29.50. This is an introductory offer running until June 14. You can buy it right here.

If you’d rather wait until some of the kinks have been ironed out and the reviews are a bit more positive, there are loads of multiplayer games you can play in the meantime. And if you want a break from other people, how about some engaging story games?

