If you like Frostpunk, you’ll love this city builder’s new content

Move aside Frostpunk, there's a new city builder on the way and it's coming for your crown. The demo for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is now here, and there's a whole bunch of cool features you can play around with that have us very excited for the full game.

We are always on the lookout for the next big strategy game that's going to allow us to wile away the hours building unique new worlds, and Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles looks like it can scratch the architectural itch for anyone who has already gotten all they can from the likes of Frostpunk and other city builder games on the market.

The multiplatform demo for the new PC game—a sequel to 2020’s The Falconeer—is now available to dive into, and it offers users a great insight into what to expect from the full game, which arrives at the end of March. In a press release from developers, Wired Productions, Bulwark is billed as “a gentle, yet challenging” approach to strategy games, with imaginative and flexible building mechanics.

Far from being a sparse teaser, the Bulwark demo gives players the chance to explore and create up to 25 buildings, but its not just construction at the heart of this building game. Players will also get to learn more about the different factions they can “befriend or betray” within this neo-dystopian world. It’s a game that promises to give users plenty of freedom to create their own adventures (and take epic photographs of it all in the new photo mode). So, whether you’re keen to simply forge a peaceful new empire upon the ruins of the Ursee, or go to war once more and expand the kingdom, it seems Bulwark has a bit of everything for everyone.

You can pick up the Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles demo on Steam right now. The full game releases on Tuesday March 26 and you can add it to your wishlist now to ensure you don't miss out.

