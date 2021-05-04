Sledgehammer’s new Call of Duty confirmed for autumn 2021

In perhaps the least surprising videogame announcement of the year, Activision has confirmed that another Call of Duty is coming out this year. The publisher has confirmed only a scant few details in today’s financial earnings report, but they match up with some of the early rumours we’ve been hearing about the upcoming Call of Duty game.

The new Call of Duty is in development at Sledgehammer, which previously led work on Call of Duty: WWII. (The studio is also opening a new office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.) The new game is on track to launch in autumn 2021, and is being billed as a “next-gen” experience. It will feature campaign, multiplayer, and co-op modes, and it will integrate in some way with the existing “Call of Duty ecosystem”, including Warzone.

More official info is coming “soon”. We’ve been hearing rumblings of the name Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard from a number of reliable sources, and those same reports said Sledgehammer is in charge of development. It’s a safe bet that we will indeed be seeing a return to WWII from this year’s COD title.

The thing that is surprising about all this is that we still don’t know when the game is going to be fully unveiled – those announcement events typically take place in April or May and, well, here we are. For more FPS games to play in the meantime, you can follow that link.