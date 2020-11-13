How long is Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War?

How long you’ll be spending on the latest CoD campaign

How long is Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Wondering how long Call of Duty: Cold War is? The plot of the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops game takes place directly after the original Black Ops from 2010, which was set in the ‘60s – we’re now in the ‘80s, and the Cold War between the USA and the Soviet Union is still exerting pressure on the Western Bloc, and Soviet espionage is still an ever-present threat.

In the Cold War campaign, you’re investigating an alleged Soviet spy, who threatens the balance of power between the USA and the Soviet Union. You’ll play through a series of missions taking place in locations all over the world, like East Berlin, Vietnam, and even inside the KGB headquarters.

Cold War also sees the return of the beloved Zombies mode, and the multiplayer mode will be integrated with – and progression shared across – Call of Duty: Warzone – so there will be plenty of content to sink your teeth into once you’ve finished the main campaign. Here’s how long it’ll take you to beat Call of Duty Cold War.

How long is Call of Duty Cold War?

You’re looking at about seven to nine hours for the campaign, depending on how much you want to replay to find evidence, complete side missions, and try out the alternative endings. If you’re racing through the game as fast as possible, we reckon six hours is doable.

For our verdict on the game, see Jordan’s Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War review – and if you want to know how many Call of Duty Cold War missions there are, we’ve got you covered.

Jen Rothery

Staff writer

Published:

Jen's Dota 2 knowledge is encyclopedic and she has a real knack for making even the driest topics engaging and - more often than not - hilarious.

