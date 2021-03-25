Call of Duty: Cold War devs rebalance 11 weapons in next week’s mid-season patch

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War‘s next midseason update is coming soon, and Treyarch has provided the first round of details on what to expect, including a giant list of weapons getting balance changes, as well as a selection of new maps for multiplayer. The update doesn’t yet have a solid release date, but it’s officially scheduled to land sometime next week.

The mid-season update will provide “tuning” for 11 weapons: the LC10, AK-74u, MAC-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, 1911, and RPG-7. On top of those weapon-specific updates, we’ll see LMG changes, buff to launcher damage against flak jackets in hardcore, and a “complete recoil balance pass on assault rifles and SMG attachments”.

The update will introduce the Miami Strike map in 6v6, the Mansion in 2v2 and 3v3, and Golova for multi-team. Outbreak will get a nighttime Sanatorium map, too. Treyarch promises teasers for these maps in the days leading up to the update’s launch, and you can get a first look at Mansion below.

You can get the current details on the official site. Full patch notes and a roadmap for the next part of the season will land “early next week”.

Welcome to Cuba. Mansion arrives next week in #BlackOpsColdWar MP! pic.twitter.com/MDIa8rPBT0 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 25, 2021

