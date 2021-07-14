Call of Duty: Cold War’s nuke scorestreak is coming to the rest of multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War developer Treyarch has announced that the FPS game’s popular – and hidden – nuke scorestreak is now going to reach across all of its multiplayer modes with the launch of Season 4 Reloaded.

“We’ve heard from those players who went the extra mile in Cranked Hardpoint to earn the hidden nuke scorestreak, and we’re bringing it to the rest of multiplayer,” the studio announces in the Season 4 Reloaded notes. So, going forward you’ll be able to earn the nuke scorestreak by racking up 30 kills without dying across all multiplayer modes, except in League Play and CDL variants, Multi-Team, Party Games, and Gunfight. “‘Going nuclear’ suddenly takes on a whole new meaning…” Treyarch adds.

The mode was first folded into Cold War’s Cracked Hardpoint mode without fanfare back in May this year, though it has appeared in various forms in other CoD titles. For example, it’s popped up in Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as Modern Warfare 2 and others, sometimes with different requirements to earn it.

The studio has added some clarity on how the nuke scorestreak will work on Twitter, too, explaining, “the nuke will NOT automatically end the match in respawn modes, but *will* wipe all players when the nuke detonates in all modes”.

If you’re keen to see what else is coming with Season 4 Reloaded, you can find the full rundown on Treyarch’s site here. There are new maps – Mauer Der Toten for Zombies and 6v6 map Rush for multiplayer – as well as a bunch of new modes, weapons, and more coming on July 15 when the update drops.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Updated:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

