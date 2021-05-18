Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded release time and patch size confirmed

Another major Call of Duty update is upon us, which means a pile of new content for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. This is the event that’ll bring classic action heroes like Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane to the game alongside a bunch of other new features, and now the devs have confirmed exactly when those updates will land and how big they’ll be.

The mid-season update for Black Ops Cold War will be 10.3GB on PC, and will be available to download on May 18 (that’s today) at 9pm PDT, or May 19 at 12am EDT / 5am BST. The Warzone update is 14.9GB on PC (18.1GB if you still have Modern Warfare installed), and will be available to download on May 19 at 9pm PDT, or May 20 at 12am EDT / 5am BST.

Once the relevant updates are downloaded, you’ll be able to access the new content in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on May 19 at 9pm PDT, or May 20 at 12am EDT / 5am BST.

You can get more details on all the new content over on the official site. For a broad overview, just check out the roadmap below.

