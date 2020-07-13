Best sniper Warzone: what is the best sniper rifle in Warzone?

Trying to improve your win-rate in Call of Duty’s new battle royale and want to know what the best sniper in Warzone is? There are only four sniper rifles in Warzone, although there are more if you include some modded marksman rifles like the Kar98k, SKS, and EBR-14, so we’ve compared all five options to tell you what the best sniper is in Warzone.

There are a lot of factors to consider, including which attachments you choose to equip your chosen Warzone sniper with, how confident you are at judging travel time, and what your peeking skills are like. We’ve analysed the lot to give you the definitive answer on which Warzone sniper is best for your playing style. So while this is largely a toss up between the HRD and ARX-50, we’re on hand to dispel any rumours about which of the two is better and for which combat scenarios.

If you’re curious about how to build these sniper rifles into your Warzone loadout drops or what other Warzone guns you should equip, then check out our dedicated guides on those.

Best sniper in Warzone

Here are the best sniper rifles in Warzone:

ARX-50

HDR

Rytec AMR

Kar98k

SKS

Dragunov

EBR-14

ARX-50

This is one of just three Warzone snipers capable of downing a fully armoured opponent with a single shot to the head, which makes it a very influential weapon in the right hands. Land the first shot and your trio has an immediate 3v2 advantage in the ensuing fight.

The ARX-50 differs from the HDR in one important area: time to cycle rounds. If you get into a prolonged Warzone sniper shootout then the ARX-50 can burn through its mag at least two rounds faster. In the right hands this can be the difference between settling a particularly difficult sniper duel, or securing a team wipe when racing against the gas.

Its downside is that it’s got slightly more travel time on round compared to the HDR, so you’ll need to be able to judge bullet drop and enemy movement a little better. Here’s the best ARX-50 setup for Warzone:

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Arms Pro

Variable Zoom Scope

Singuard Arms Marksman

Fully Loaded

HDR

Another Warzone sniper that’s capable of downing with a single headshot, the HDR is great for extremely long-range sniping shenanigans as – with the right attachments – you can mod this sniper to have almost no travel time or bullet drop. In most situations, that range advantage won’t really help you out, but it can make the HDR a little more user-friendly. Here are the attachments you’ll want to bring:

Monolithic Suppressor

26.9″ HDR Pro

Tac Laser

Variable Zoom Scope

FTAC Stalker-Scout

Alternatively, here’s our other go-to HDR Warzone setup.

Rytec AMR

It might take some time for the latest Warzone sniper rifle to bed into the meta, but at the moment it ranks highly for the same reason as the HDR and AX-50. The main reason is for this placement is it’s ability to down an enemy with a single headshot. It does fire very quickly, so if your aim is on point then you can put an entire enemy squad away in seconds.

Here is our recommended build:

FTAC Seven Straight

Tac Laser

STOVL Tac-Wrap

Stippled Grip Tape

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag

Check out our complete Rytec AMR Warzone guide here for more build options.

Kar98k

The Kar98k falls short in one key area: it’s not capable of downing with a single shot to a fully armoured enemy. However, it will dish out a lot of damage to them and is one of the best quick-scoping snipers in the game, so if you’re very confident with a sniper in close-quarters then you’ll find this a lethal and versatile tool. Equip the following to get the best marksman rifle in Warzone:

Scout Combat

Singuard Custom 27.6”

Flash Guard

FTAC Sport Comb

Stippled Grip Tape

SKS

The SKS is easily the best of the semi-auto marksman and sniper rifles thanks to its more manageable recoil and some greater attachment versatility. Read our guide on how to level up your Modern Warfare battle pass fast in order to unlock the SKS and Renetti. Here’s our recommended SKS Warzone setup:

Monolithic Suppressor

Sawed-off Stock

PU Scope

22″ FSS M59/66

Tac Laser

Dragunov

More lethal than the EBR-14, but trickier to use in close-quarters. The Dragunov is a little underrated in mid-range battles, but overall it’s just a bit weaker than its bolt-action counterparts. Here’s our recommended Dragunov Warzone build:

Monolithic Suppressor

660mm Extended Barrel

20-Round Mags

FTAC Hunter-Scout

Thermal Scope

EBR-14

This actually fares better in Warzone as a long-range poker rather than a sniper. It deals decent damage with decent muzzle velocity and a fast rate of fire that makes shredding armour surprisingly easy – although bagging the kill with the same clip, not so much. Here’s how we spec our EBR-14:

FORGE TAC Precisions 22.0″

Any short-range optic

FSS Raider Chassis Pro

Sleight of Hand

Commando Foregrip

And there you have it, our tier list of the best sniper in Warzone. Hopefully this helps you perfect your setups and bag a few more wins. If you’re taking a class with a sniper then it used to be advised to also bring Overkill and one of the best SMGs in Warzone, but thanks to a recent update we now recommend bringing the best Akimbo pistols for Warzone and using Ghost as your second perk instead.