Call of Duty: Cold War Zombies adds loadouts and makes DLC free

The Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Zombies reveal has arrived, and there are some big changes this time around. Progression now ties in with the broader battle pass just like multiplayer and Warzone, you can bring in loadouts, and there’s going to be no more paid DLC.

You’ll now be able to bring in your Gunsmith weapons to Zombies, which means you’re no longer going to be starting with just a pistol. You’ll still be able to upgrade during a match with Wall Buys, the Mystery Box, and the returning Pack-a-Punch machine, so there’ll still be plenty of in-match progression.

With battle pass integration in mind, this iteration of Zombies is dropping paid DLC, so you’ll get your post-launch content updates for free. Time played in Cold War Zombies will advance you along the battle pass track, just like in other online modes. The mode will also feature cross-play and cross-progression across all versions of the game, including both next-gen and current-gen consoles.

You can get more details on the official site, or in the reveal video below.

Check out our guide to Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War weapons for an early look at what extra armaments you can expect to bring into Zombies.