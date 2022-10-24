Building the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2 provides you with a weapon that excels in close-range encounters, while also having enough stopping power to put your opponents down at mid-range. Adding attachments to keep its recoil under control helps with longer engagements in this FPS, while maintaining your mobility keeps you on your toes when fights start to get up close and personal.

The FSS Hurricane is part of the submachine gun class of weapons, and it uses the M4 receiver as its base. It’s because of that assault rifle pedigree that the FSS feels more like a hybrid weapon, rather than a traditional SMG like the MP5. Here is the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout attachments

The best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout is:

Muzzle : XTEN Razor Comp

: XTEN Razor Comp Underbarrel : Forge-TAC Ripper 56

: Forge-TAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock : Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Optic: SZ Mini

Our aim with these specific attachments is to find the sweet spot between mobility and recoil stability, giving you the flexibility to fight on your own terms in a multiplayer match. The XTEN Razor Comp, Forge-TAC Ripper 56, and Sakin ZX Grip all improve the FSS Hurricane’s recoil control when aiming down sights, but they hurt movement speed and agility in the process.

Adding the Demo Quicksilver Collapsed stock reverts the movement penalties from the last batch of attachments while giving you the bonus of a tighter hip-fire spread. The SZ Mini optic we’ve gone for is purely down to personal preference. If you’re the type of player who prefers iron sights then go for that. As an alternative option, add go for the Hollow Point ammo type to slow your enemy’s movement on hit, this will make finishing off kills that much easier.

That’s the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re looking to engage your enemies at a longer range, this best M4 loadout has exactly what you need. Gearing up for the multiplayer release requires preparation, and this guide on all Modern Warfare 2 game modes should give you all the information you need to dominate come release day.