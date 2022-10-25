Knowing which are the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles is essential if you’re planning on being a force of nature, an omnipresent god who can strike their enemies down from the heavens. These long-range weapons are for those who like to keep their distance while killing – you can’t see the whites of their eyes when they’re half a kilometre away.

Sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2 look set to fill a multitude of roles, from marksman engagements on smaller multiplayer maps to epic mile-long battles in Warzone. For this reason alone, it’s going to be essential for you to know what the best sniper rifles are in Modern Warfare 2 and why.

The best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles

MCPR-300

Victus XMR

Signal 50

LA-B 330

SP-X 80

MCPR-300

Based on the Barrett MRAD, the MCPR uses .300 magnum rounds to fire off shots with very high bullet velocity and good stopping power, albeit with large recoil. The modular nature of the rifle also means it can be adapted to fit a variety of combat scenarios.

Victus XMR

The .50 cal BMG ammunition used in the Victus XMR hits extremely hard. Combine this with the Victus XMR’s long-range capabilities and you should have no problem taking foes down from great distances, so long as you know how to account for bullet drop. Just add a buttstock and the biggest scope you can find and you’re good to go.

Signal 50

The Signal 50, with its .50 cal ammunition and semi-automatic receiver, can output a lot of damage very quickly. As long as you can manage the recoil, you’ll be putting enemies down with ease. The bullpup configuration lends itself to a more futuristic look, and with that, a lot of customisation options.

LA-B 330

A classic, hunting-style rifle similar to the infamous Pelington back in Black Ops Cold War, the LA-B 300 takes .300 magnum rounds. This rifle is capable of dealing large amounts of damage, however, due to its bolt-action nature, you need to be accurate as follow-up shots won’t come quickly.

SP-X 80

A lightweight, modular rifle, the SP-X 80 can be transformed to suit whichever scenario you find yourself in. Faster bullet cycling for close-range encounters, or higher bullet velocity for long-range battles. The .300 magnum rounds also ensure that when you do hit your opponent, they’ll feel it.

There you have it, the best Modern Warfare 2 sniper rifles.