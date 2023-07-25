Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 might fix the problem that ruined MW2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is all but confirmed, and it’s possible the new shooter from Activision and Infinity Ward might fix the worst thing from CoD MW2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 feels inevitable at this point, with long-standing rumors about the FPS game sequel seemingly confirmed by a surprise leak involving Monster Energy. Although we’re awaiting official details on the next iteration of CoD, a new addition to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 suggests that one of the most frustrating features – something we’ve all debated and questioned ever since the launch of MW2 and Warzone 2 – could finally be resolved. Whether this will apply to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 itself, or if we’ll need to wait for MW3, remains to be seen. But possibly, the days of ultra-fast, often aggravating TTK are coming to an end.

For the uninitiated (or the initialism adverse) TTK stands for ‘time to kill,’ and describes how quickly or slowly players die in CoD. TTK in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is very fast – while you can eliminate enemies in only a couple of bullets, thus potentially scoring a greater number of kills per game, you also die very quickly.

Viewed one way, this increases the realism and tension in both CoD and Warzone 2 multiplayer. Viewed another, it makes games overly punitive and prohibitively fast paced, as new players struggle to get a foothold in matches, and tactics are made redundant by the reflex-driven, arcade style of play.

As recently spotted on some promotional packaging for Monster Energy drinks, the next Call of Duty is apparently Modern Warfare 3, likely a direct sequel to 2022’s MW2. Simultaneously, Modern Warfare 2 players are now being presented with a new, in-game survey, asking whether the game’s TTK is too fast.

“Based on the match you just played,” the survey asks, “what do you think of the amount of time it takes to kill an enemy when engaged in a fight?” The survey then offers five options: “far too fast,” “slightly too fast,” “just right,” “slightly too slow,” and “far too slow.” You can see the survey, courtesy of Reddit user ‘yungmiaw,’ in the image below:

Given it is now July and Call of Duty is generally released in November, it seems possible that – rather than planning to fully rebalance Modern Warfare 2 – Activision, Infinity Ward, and the other CoD development studios are seeking feedback with regards to MW3. Potentially, we could see TTK revised for Modern Warfare 3, though exactly how will perhaps depend on player feedback.

