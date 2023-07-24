Modern Warfare 3 has leaked in the weirdest way possible

Call of Duty is one of those long-standing FPS game series that will never quite die down in hype, whether it be due to an upcoming title or the most recent entry’s fanbase. Players have been speculating what Activision has in store for the series next for a good while now, and we may have just received the weirdest Call of Duty reveal yet thanks to a social media post containing leaked Modern Warfare 3 ads for none other than Monster Energy drinks. Yes, you read that right.

The upcoming Call of Duty entry has been on many fans’ minds since the NBA saw Modern Warfare 3, but it was never actually confirmed to be what the sports players were looking at. It seems we now have confirmation as a Twitter user just made a post containing Monster Energy advertisements in the form of cardboard cutouts and promotional packaging.

The ads pictured in the post seem to indicate in-game bonus rewards with Monster Energy drink purchases. Captain Price can also be seen in the cardboard advertisement, with an ominous face staring ahead behind him. Monster Energy’s website has been down for us, but reportedly up for others. No official confirmation has been given about Modern Warfare 3 or its possible features just yet, but we will keep you posted once we learn more.

