Ghost from Modern Warfare 2 has a terrifying present for you

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Ghost actor Samuel Roukin possesses, without a doubt, one of the most intimidating voices in all FPS games. Even when he’s cracking jokes (“Two goldfish are in a tank. One turns to the other and says ‘you know how to drive this thing?’”) he still sounds like the Grim Reaper – or the Grim Reaper if he was from the East End of London. Now, the CoD Modern Warfare 2 star is bringing his gravel-throated, skull-faced character to life in personalized videos, with proceeds going to charity. If you’re looking for the perfect way to tell a loved one, ‘tango down, he’s not getting back up,’ well here we go.

As well as the fire-and-brimstone voice of Ghost, Roukin also, seemingly, serves as the character’s face model – they both have the same piercing blue eyes. Nevertheless, he’s equipped himself with a pretty close recreation of the 141 tough man’s trademark mask, and taken to Cameo to delight and unnerve.

“You’ve been asking, so I’m delivering,” Gho- I mean, Roukin says. “For a limited time only I’m going to be doing some videos over at Cameo and we’re going to make some money for charity at the same time. You know where to find me. Stay frosty.”

I have to admire how something so nice and good-hearted can be made to sound like an order, or an ultimatum. Check out the video below and see if you don’t whimper out a meek little ‘yes, sir,’ at the end.

Limited time only…Come and get a video over at @BookCameo I’ll be donating a portion of of every video’s proceeds to charity. This month, to a cause close to my heart – @alzassociation https://t.co/D5FCRhivl9 pic.twitter.com/Y7lCEdXFnM — Samuel Roukin (@samuelroukin) June 1, 2023

A portion of all the money from Roukin’s videos goes to the Alzheimer’s Association, which provides voluntary care, support, and research into Alzheimer’s disease. Roukin says the cause is “close to my heart.” You can find him on Cameo here.

Alternatively, if you’re a big Warzone fan, you might also want to check out some of the other best battle royale games. Or perhaps get the best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout, to ace team deathmatch.