Have you ever been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and got the sneaking suspicion that one or more of your opponents is using aim assist when they shouldn’t be? Activision Blizzard has announced that if its anti-cheat tech discovers a mouse and keyboard player using aim-assist, it’ll shut the game down.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and CoD Mw2, alongside Call of Duty: Warzone, have a multiplayer game cheating problem. It proved so prevalent at one point that publisher Activision Blizzard turned off Warzone’s crossplay so as not to inflict it on console players.

But if the game’s anti-cheat tech works out, aim-assist abuse should be severely squashed. Activision Blizzard now tells players that if anyone is discovered using aim assist with a keyboard and mouse, the game will exit. And that’s not all. Further unfair use of aim assist could lead to “further account action”, which will include suspensions and bans.

So what’s the big deal about aim assist? Aim assist, which figures into many different games, is meant to level the playing field for players who opt to use a controller. Aim assist is turned off for players using a more accurate mouse and keyboard setup.

But players have been using cheat tools and other methods to enable aim assist, giving them the benefit of mouse accuracy and an added aim-assist boost. As shared by the official CoD account, that’s what CoD’s Ricochet anti-cheat tech is going to be addressing.

This will apply to Call of Duty: MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone. The Call of Duty series (which has recently received an AMD boost) is ridiculously profitable, and having players leave due to cheaters could hurt Activision Blizzard’s bottom line.

Is this going to eliminate all mouse and keyboard aim-assist use? Probably not, someone will always find a way around it. But it sounds like it should make a serious dent in the number of CoD cheaters.

