What is the best MW3 MCW loadout? The MCW is potentially the best gun, if not the best assault rifle, in Modern Warfare 3 right now thanks to its low recoil and impressive ADS. Here’s how to make the most out of it on the battlefield.

You can perfect your Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout during the MW3 beta, which gives you a chance to play with the class setup and get an idea of how it’ll handle when the MW3 release date arrives. Though of course, MW3 guns and weapons are all subject to buffs and nerfs, so don’t get too attached just yet.

Best Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout

The best MW3 MCW loadout is:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Optic: MK.23 Reflector

MK.23 Reflector Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy

Second Line Mammoth Heavy Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

The idea of this loadout is to further increase the accuracy and recoil to shoot straight and make this the best mid to long range primary option. The Talon-X3 Grip is best for gun kick control and to further improve recoil and stability. The Second Line Mammoth Heavy helps with damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. This comes with minor nerfs to sprint to fire speed and tac stance spread, which fortunately don’t hinder this setup.

The Chewk Angled Grip only hurts vertical control, but once you get the hang of the recoil pattern, you shouldn’t notice it too much. It also provides serious buffs to horizontal recoil, aim walking speed, aiming idle sway, and further gun kick control. Finally, the Casus Brake further increases stability and horizontal recoil control, making this a powerful, accurate weapon, great for veterans and newcomers alike.

That's the best Modern Warfare 3 MCW loadout