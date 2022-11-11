Knowing how to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2 will net you a unique assault rifle, one that acts as a bridge between assault and SMG. The Chimera is one of the few assault rifles that will be viable as a secondary weapon alongside one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, as it doesn’t have the damage range to deal with the open spaces of the new Warzone 2 map, but is excellent in close quarters combat.

With an integrated suppressor and subsonic rounds, not only will your shots be silent, but anyone unfortunate enough to be killed by you will remain off the minimap. Much like the best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout, the Chimera acts as a hybrid between an assault rifle and SMG, giving it a utility that many of the other best Warzone 2 guns just don’t have.

How to unlock the Chimera assault rifle

To unlock the Chimera, you can either complete a specific weapon challenge or purchase a Chimera weapon bundle from the store.

The weapon challenges for this and the M13B are still a mystery, but going from previous weapon releases, they’ll likely be securing kills in multiple matches under specific circumstances. The Bruen Mk9 LMG, for instance, asked players to get three kills in 15 different matches while in the proximity of smoke.

There you have all the information we have so far on how to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2. If you’re looking for a primary weapon with range, but don’t enjoy sniper rifles, we have the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout here, an LMG that can down an enemy in three shots, regardless of range. To see some potential Chimera classes, check out the best Warzone 2 loadout drops, it’ll give you an idea of how this assault rifle will compliment your particular brand of destruction.