Best Warzone 2 guns: the top weapons for Season 1

Want to get your hands on the best Warzone 2 guns? If you’re trying to increase your odds of winning the battle royale game, the easiest thing to do is to take a look at our guns list and add some of these weapons to your best Warzone 2 loadout drops. While you could rely entirely on floor loot and drops from enemies, you will have an easier time taking down rival players using weapons you’ve had the chance to practice with.

Warzone 2 features the same arsenal from Modern Warfare 2, meaning your favourite guns from the multiplayer modes can be used on Al Mazrah. With over 50 different weapons to pick from at launch, we’re going to highlight what makes the best guns in Warzone 2 stand out from the rest of the competition. Here are the best Warzone 2 guns, including an optimised loadout for most weapons and some analysis on how to use them on the battlefield.

Best Warzone 2 guns

There are 54 guns to pick from at the beginning of season 1, with one additional weapon being added in the mid-season update. Our list features every gun available in their respective weapon class, including the order you unlock each gun.

Assault Rifles

M4 (player level 4)

TAQ-56 (player level 19)

Kastov-762 (player level 23)

STB-556 (player level 41)

Lachmann-556 (reach level 13 with the Lachmann-762)

Kastov-545 (reach level 10 with the Kastov-762)

Kastov-74u (reach level 13 with the Kastov-545)

M13B (unlockable in season 1 by completing a weapon unlock challenge)

Chimera (unlockable in season 1 by completing a weapon unlock challenge)

Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762 (player level 16)

FTAC Recon (reach level 13 with the M4)

S0-14 (reach level 12 with the EBR-14)

TAQ-V (reach level 11 with the TAQ-56)

SMGs

Vel 46 (player level 4)

PDSW 528 (player level 5)

Fennec 45 (player level 38)

FSS Hurricane (reach level 16 with the FTAC Recon)

Lachmann Sub (reach level 12 with the Lachmann-556)

Vaznev-9K (reach level 15 with the Kastov-74u)

Minibak (reach level 14 with the Vaznev-9K)

MX9 (reach level 13 with the STG-556)

BAS-P (unlockable in the season 1 battle pass)

Sniper Rifles

MCPR-300 (player level 4)

Signal 50 (player level 44)

LA-B 330 (reach level 16 with the SA-B 50)

SP-X 80 (reach level 17 with the LA-B 330)

Victus XMR (unlockable in the season 1 battle pass)

Marksman Rifles

EBR-14 (player level 4)

SP-R 208 (player level 7)

Lockwood MK2 (player level 28)

SA-B 50 (reach level 13 with the SP-R 208)

LM-S (reach level 16 with the Lachmann-762)

TAQ-M (reach level 20 with the TAQ-56)

LMGs

Sakin MG (player level 4)

RAAL MG (player level 25)

556 Icarus (reach level 18 with the M4)

RAPP H (reach level 16 with the Lachmann-556)

RPK (reach level 16 with the Kastov 762)

HCR 56 (reach level 20 with the STG-556)

Shotguns

Bryson 800 (player level 4)

Expedite 12 (player level 9)

Lockwood 300 (player level 36)

Bryson 890 (reach level 16 with the Bryson 800)

Pistols

P890 (player level 4)

.50 GS Handgun (player level 13)

X12 (player level 31)

Basilisk (player level 39)

X13 Auto (reach level 10 with the X12)

Launchers

PILA (player level 4)

STRELA-P (player level 14)

JOKR (player level 24)

RPG-7 (player level 32)

Melee

Combat Knife (player level 17)

Riot Shield (player level 37)

And there you have it, those are the best Warzone 2 guns to get your hands on when you drop onto the battlefield. If you haven’t done so already, we highly recommend checking our Warzone 2 map guide to study every point of interest on Al Mazrah. There’s also the strongholds and black sites players need to get to grips with in Warzone 2 – these areas contain game-winning rewards, but you have to get through waves of AI enemies first.