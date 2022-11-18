All Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions and rewards

Running Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions is perhaps the core of what DMZ mode is about – you can drop in and loot to your heart’s content, without direction, but with the three main players in Al Mazrah all willing to reward you for your services, why wouldn’t you help out?

Warzone 2 faction missions are objectives within the Warzone 2 DMZ mode that not only carry a slight narrative throughout your survival journey but ultimately can reward you with weapon blueprints and better gear to help you with subsequent infiltrations into Al Mazrah. This is the place to be if you want a break from the standard last-player-standing gameplay in the battle royale game.

Every Warzone 2 faction mission in DMZ

Legion is the first faction available to you in DMZ, and their missions begin as a tutorial of sorts. They initially ask you to complete simple objectives like looting caches and activating radio towers, but eventually you’ll be taking on strongholds and capturing SAM sites. To unlock the White Lotus faction missions, you must first complete tier 2 Legion missions, with Black Mous missions becoming available once both White Lotus and Legion have been ticked off.

Here are all of the DMZ missions we know about so far:

Legion tier 1 missions

Make Contact:

Use your Tac-Map and ping a contract phone.

Find a contract phone and download the intel.

Reward: 30-minute double XP token, 5000 XP.

Locate and Scavenge:

Find and loot five loot caches.

Loot five items into your backpack.

Reward: Pseudo Private emblem, 5000 XP.

Al-Qatala Informant:

Activate one UAV tower.

Reward: M4 contraband weapon, 5000 XP.

Storm the Stronghold:

Acquire a stronghold keycard.

Clear a stronghold of enemy combatants.

Extract the White Lotus intel found on stronghold guards.

Reward: Pendulum weapon blueprint, 5000 XP.

Legion tier 2 missions

Big Spender:

Acquire $60,000 in cash.

Spend $60,000 at a shop.

Reward: Cavern boat dock shack key, 7500 XP.

Buried Barrels:

Complete one Secure Radioactive Material contract.

Loot four items from the radioactive caches.

Reward: SP-R 208 contraband weapon, 5000 XP.

Junker:

Destroy six vehicles.

Reward: Pseudo Private calling card, 7500 XP.

Anti-Air:

Capture a SAM site.

Wait for your captured SAM site to shoot down an airplane.

Loot a dropped supply drop.

Reward: RPK contraband weapon, 7500 XP.

Key Elimination:

Complete an Eliminate HVT contract.

Loot a ket found on a HVT or elsewhere.

Use a key to unlock a locked space.

Reward: Fanning Konig calling card, 7500 XP.

Data Collection:

Find and loot a computer.

Extract four thumb drives.

Extract five hard drives.

Reward: FTAC Recon contraband weapon, 7500 XP.

Frame Job:

Purchase an LTV with a turret at a shop.

Use the LTV turret to kill 10 enemies in Ahkdar Village.

Destroy the LTV in Mawizeh Marsh.

Reward: Anonymous operator skin, 15,000 XP.

White Lotus tier 1 missions

World Traveler:

Travel to six different points of interest in one deployment.

Reward: M16 contraband weapon, 5000 XP.

Convenience:

Fuel and repair vehicles at five gas stations.

Extract five gas cans.

Reward: Kushaak construction warehouse key, 5000 XP.

Badge of Honor:

Acquire a Basilisk, commonly found in police stations.

Kill 13 enemies with headshots using a Basilisk.

Reward: Basilisk contraband weapon, 5000 XP.

Health Conscious:

Loot a medicine cabinet.

Extract nine stims.

Extract six bandages.

Reward: White Lotus emblem, 5000 XP.

Demolitions:

Acquire a Destroy Supplies contract.

Complete a Destroy Supplies contract.

Open a safe.

Reward: 30-minute double weapon XP token, 5000 XP.

Fully Encumbered:

Extract with a full backpack.

Reward: RAPP H contraband weapon, 5000 XP.

Flight Recon:

Land a light helo at the Hafid Port helipad.

Download the light hero’s flight path data.

Extract with the light helo’s flight path data.

Reward: Steel Ghost weapon blueprint, 10,000 XP.

There you have every currently available DMZ faction mission and its rewards. The AI in Al Mazrah hit hard, and if you aren’t running with a squad of geared players, you’re going to want to take the best Warzone 2 assault rifle or the best Warzone 2 sniper with you to even the playing field.