Wondering what the best Warzone 2 Kastov 74u loadout for the multiplayer game is? You can’t go wrong with this lightweight assault rifle as it’s one of the best guns in MW2. Though the Kastov 74u used to be an SMG in other Call of Duty games, it has changed in MW2 and Warzone 2 – it’s now an assault rifle with very low recoil and impressive range. Here’s how to build the best Kastov 74u loadout and improve upon the aim down sight speed and bullet velocity.

Here is the best Kastov 74u loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Dark KX30

Dark KX30 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

We’ve chosen the Dark KX30 muzzle, but there are a few options depending on what range you’re after, we like this for the flash concealment and recoil stabilisation, further building on those stats using the Phase-3 Grip.

The FSS OLE-V Laser improves aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed, sacrificing a visible laser while ADS, though that shouldn’t matter too much with this build as we’re going for an agile, all round assault rifle build. Lastly, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is an optional optic but provides a clear sight and we highly recommend it, alongside the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition for increased bullet velocity.

These attachments make this one of the most reliable Warzone 2 Kastov 74u loadouts for those looking for a good all rounder weapon with low recoil and high accuracy. We also recommend the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout for a rapid marksman rifle and the best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout for a close-to-mid range SMG.