For the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2, you should seek to improve the SMG’s range while keeping it fast and light. After all, the Warzone 2 map is bigger than ever, so the action may primarily focus on mid-to-long-range combat. Another priority of this build is to reduce kickback as much as possible, so we’ve included attachments that reduce recoil control, enabling you to fire out those bullets quickly and accurately.

The best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout is:

Muzzle: FSS Cannonade 16″

FSS Cannonade 16″ Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel: EDGE-47 Grip

EDGE-47 Grip Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

First, we’ve gone for the FSS Cannonade 16” muzzle as this increases bullet velocity and extends damage range. With the FSS Hurricane arguably the most useful as a sniper support weapon in this excessive map, the added range is crucial. You also need to see your mark clearly across all that distance, so the Schlager PEQ Box IV laser and the Slimline Pro optic make a great pairing for increasing your vision clarity, while the laser also improves your aim down sight speed.

The EDGE-47 Grip underbarrel is the best attachment for aiding recoil control. When combined with the FSS Hurricane’s fast ADS speed, this will make each shot quicker, more accurate, and more likely to kill. Finally, we’re boosting that ADS speed even more with the Demo Quicksilver Collapsed stock, which also increases movement speed for getting about the massive map with ease.

Hopefully, with a loadout like this, you’ll be taking your opponents out before they get a shot at you. If not, though, you might want to know about the changes to the Warzone 2 gulag, which has been completely overhauled from the original Warzone. And, speaking of changes, there’s the all-new DMZ mode to look forward to from the Warzone 2 release date, as well, adding an exciting new extraction mode to CoD.