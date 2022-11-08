Looking for a great Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout to grind for before launch? Marksman rifles are one of the strongest weapons in MW2 and they’re only going to get stronger in the battle royale mode, so you’ll want to level up the best of the best in anticipation of the Warzone 2 release date.

The SP-R 208 is dominant in COD multiplayer thanks to its lightning-fast aim-down sight speed and ability to kill with a single upper body shot at close and medium ranges – check out our best Modern Warfare 2 SP-R 208 loadout if you want to try it for yourself. The damage dropoff, armour, and long sightlines of Warzone 2 mean you’re not going to get one-shot kills, even to the head, but as we saw with the Kar-98k in the first Warzone, that doesn’t mean it’s not any good. Just focus on getting a good first shot off when engaging and you’ll have the enemy on skates while you push them.

Of course, this is just our best bet ahead of the release and inevitable meta shift. Only time will tell how much impact armour plates and damage ranges will have on the effectiveness of these builds.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

23.5″ Fluted R-67 Optic: FTAC Charlie7

FTAC Charlie7 Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

While suppressing shots isn’t really essential, the Polarfire-S adds the most damage range and velocity to your shots of any SP-R 208 muzzle, so it’ll be very easy to hit moving targets at range and take a chunk off armour from them. The 7.62 High Velocity ammo and 23.5″ Fluted R-67 barrel are there for similar reasons, extending your effective damage so you can compete with true snipers.

The scope really is down to personal preference, but as you’ll be fighting best up to long-range then we suggest taking a scope that’s roughly 6x or above, but not above 10x. The FTAC Charlie7 fits the bill perfectly, but the 4x VLK works better if you intend on close-range combat. Lastly, we’ve added the ZRL T70 Pad Extension stock to improve mobility a tiny bit.

If you want to build the SP-R 208 so it’s slightly faster then we suggest using the default barrel, a lower zoom scope, and a laser that boosts your aim down sight speed.

If you’re wondering what Warzone 2 guns and kit to pair this rifle with then we suggest a fast-firing SMG for close-range brawls. Our best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout gives you one of the fastest-killing guns in the game with very little recoil to boot, but you may also want to consider the Minibak thanks to its massive magazine, or the Kastov-74u which bridges the gap between AR and SMG.

As for perks – we’re not sure they’ll work exactly as intended in Warzone 2, but these are our best guesses – we’d take Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost. The lethal and tactical equipment is also up to you, but our favourites are the Stim or heartbeat Sensor for tactical, and the Drill Charge or Semtex for lethal – the Drill Charge could be really helpful for clearing our buildings.

And there you have it, our best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout. Don’t forget to check out our other COD guides, covering the Warzone 2 map, Warzone 2 Gulag changes, and much more. We’ll update this guide as soon as Warzone 2 goes live and we’re able to tell what the subtle differences between MP and WZ are.