Warzone 2 loadouts may not exist, cryptic tweet suggests

Warzone 2 loadouts may be a thing of the past when the new battle royale is released, at least according to a cryptic tweet from the popular content creator, Metaphor. Utilising their insider information, Metaphor has been releasing mysterious messages all week with hints on what we can expect when Warzone 2 is released.

Warzone loadouts were the thing that initially set the battle royale apart from anything else on the market – care packages that drop from the sky that let you pick up a pre-determined set of weapons to use as you attempt to be the last team standing. It opened a whole new avenue of creativity within the battle royale genre, with people putting hours into crafting the perfect setup that complements your playstyle.

Traditionally, when you’re running around a map in a battle royale, you’d not only be searching for the ideal gun, but also the right set of attachments to augment that tool of death to your own style. Loadouts, however, allowed you to tweak up to ten sets of weapons exactly how you want them.

It also meant that the developers could create ‘blueprints’ for each weapon; premium cosmetic content that changes the appearance of a certain gun – only applied to your weapon if picked up for a loadout. It’s big business, and along with character skins, was the main source of income for Warzone.

Call of Duty content creator, Metaphor, is one of the few who will get a chance to stream Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 early and appears to have a lot of information not currently available to the public. With that, he tweeted a big red ‘X’ next to a crate. A lot of comments underneath joking referred to this as an ‘X-box’, but others saw this as the potential axing of one of the battle royale’s greatest assets – the loadout.

We don’t have a ton of information just yet on what the changes will be to the battle royale, but Warzone 2 is set to be revealed at Call of Duty Next. If you’re still tottering around Caldera, and are wondering what the meta is right now, you should check out the best Warzone loadout drops – might as well finish strong with that KD/A before it all goes away.