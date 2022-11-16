How to get a Warzone 2 nuke: speculation and rumours

Knowing how to get a Warzone 2 nuke would perhaps be the ultimate feat of skill in the battle royale game, with that particular killstreak ending the game for everyone except your squad, handing you an instant win. It’s an overpowered secret that would be a menace if players could get it with any sort of regularity, which is why the rumours of it being nearly impossible to acquire should come as a relief.

How to get a nuke in Warzone 2

Thankfully, the short answer is: nobody knows. There are countless rumours flying about social media, and while a lot of them are utter tosh, there are a few that merit a deeper look.

Firstly, the rumour of there actually being a nuke in Warzone 2 was all but confirmed by Warzone developers Raven software after a humourous clip of content creator Timthetatman went viral. The video shows Tim dolphin-diving into a river, followed by a superimposed explosion. The video is titled ‘First nuke in Warzone 2.0’. Raven quote-tweeted this clip with the words ‘So the rumors are true..’.

The nuke being real is one thing, but actually getting it in the battle royale game is a complete mystery. As far as we know, the game-ender isn’t tied to a killstreak, but will potentially be obtainable through a contract. When, and where this contact appears, or what it entails, however, is unknown. Are you sensing a theme?

Twitter account ModernWarzone posted a rumour that the contract to get the nuke only appears if your team has won five or more Warzone games in a row, but no further hints beyond that.

As of writing, nobody has gotten a Warzone 2 nuke yet, but we’ll update this the second we figure it out. If you’re planning on hunting for the weapon of mass destruction, you’ll need some firepower of your own first. Our best Warzone 2 loadouts gives you the rundown of the best guns in the game, with the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout being particularly powerful right now.