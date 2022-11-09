Best Warzone 2 loadout drop: top classes for Season 1

The best Warzone 2 loadout drops appear to be back in the battle royale game, giving players access to their custom setups built in Modern Warfare 2. When the devs first revealed Warzone 2 back in September, players weren’t able to acquire entire loadouts from ‘The Shop’, Warzone’s new buy stations. Instead, the shop featured the option to purchase custom weapons for a flat fee, but it seems like this decision has been reverted and loadout drops are back once more.

Warzone 2 loadout drops contain both primary and secondary weapons, tactical and lethal equipment, as well as a perk package. Using Modern Warfare 2’s create-a-class system, you can utilise your favourite loadouts on Al Mazrah. Once you call in a loadout drop, you need to keep an eye out for any flankers who may be on the lookout to take your hard earned reward.

Best Warzone 2 loadout

Here are the best Warzone 2 loadout drops featuring meta weapons, equipment, and perks:

SP-R 208 & Kastov 74u

Lachmann 556 & FSS Hurricane

RAAL MG & Vaznev 9K

TAQ-56 & Lachmann Sub

STB-556 & Lockwood 300

SP-R 208 and Kastov 74u

Returning Warzone players are going to be thrilled to try out the SP-R 208, our Kar98k replacement. This bolt-action marksman rifle ticks all of the boxes needed to succeed in Warzone 2: one-shot kill potential, lightning-fast ADS speed, and clean iron sights to make picking off enemies so simple. The damage range on the best SP-R 208 loadout could be better, but as long as you try to keep enemies away at medium to long range, you should have no problems dominating with this rifle.

Optic : SP-X 80 6.6X

: SP-X 80 6.6X Stock : ZRL T70 Pad Extension

: ZRL T70 Pad Extension Barrel : 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt

: FSS ST87 Bolt Comb: Aim-Assist 406

If you haven’t had the chance to use the Kastov 74u, you need to unlock this powerful assault rifle right away. Though it’s listed as an assault rifle, this weapon behaves like an SMG in every way. The best Kastov 74u loadout excels at close-range encounters, capable of eliminating multiple enemies in an instant.

Muzzle : Echoline GS-X Suppressor

: Echoline GS-X Suppressor Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Laser : 4MW Laser Box

: 4MW Laser Box Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

This loadout is perfect for players who want the flexibility of playing as a mobile sniper while having the option to fight at close range if necessary. The Heartbeat Sensor should be highly effective on Al Mazrah due to the nature of the battle royale mode, surviving players are more likely to stay in safe zones rather than push aggressively. Use this to your advantage by hunting down unsuspecting enemies who are trying their best to avoid the circle collapse. Finally, you can’t go wrong with a Semtex grenade as your lethal equipment.

Tactical : Heartbeat Sensor

: Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Semtex

Lachmann 556 and FSS Hurricane

The Lachmann 556 is an excellent assault rifle pick for Warzone 2 thanks to its flexibility to be customised for long-range battles. You won’t need to account for any recoil with our best Lachmann 556 loadout, and if you can land shots toward the enemy’s upper torso, you should have no problem taking down foes with stacked armour plates.

Muzzle : Forge-TAC Castle Compensator

: Forge-TAC Castle Compensator Barrel : Lachmann Nova Barrel

: Lachmann Nova Barrel Underbarrel : Forge-TAC Ripper 56

: Forge-TAC Ripper 56 Optic : SZ Lonewolf Optic

: SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: LM-S Factory G79 Stock

We’re going to be running the FSS Hurricane alongside the Lachmann 556 to ensure we have a strong close-range weapon in our arsenal. Unlike the Lachmann 556, the FSS Hurricane gives you that extra bit of mobility to surprise any lurking enemies who are hunting for stragglers. Utilise our best FSS Hurricane loadout to eviscerate any opponents who try to get the jump on you.

Muzzle : XTEN Razor Comp

: XTEN Razor Comp Underbarrel : Forge-TAC Ripper 56

: Forge-TAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock : Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Optic: SZ Mini

We highly recommend using this loadout if you’re brand new to Warzone and you don’t want to faff around with learning recoil patterns. Pair this with a stun grenade to clear any rooms and a semtex grenade to blow up enemies lurking in the shadows.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

RAAL MG and Vaznev 9K

Though LMGs in Warzone aren’t the most popular weapons in the game, they can be extremely powerful in the right hands. When set up correctly, the best RAAL MG loadout combines its high rate of fire with bullet velocity and recoil control centric attachments to create a monster of a weapon. Don’t just take our word for it, this YouTuber also predicts the RAAL MG is going to create an LMG meta.

Underbarrel : Demo Narrow Grip

: Demo Narrow Grip Muzzle : Cronen DM338

: Cronen DM338 Barrel : EXG GULF-16 Barrel

: EXG GULF-16 Barrel Laser : FSS 0LE-V Laser

: FSS 0LE-V Laser Stock: FSS Riot Stock

If the Vaznev-9K is half the weapon it is in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer modes, this gun is going to be a real threat in Warzone 2. The Vaznev-9K has the best mobility we’ve seen in an SMG so far – this makes it the perfect companion to the RAAL MG as you have a lightweight option available any time you enter a cramped building. Use our best Vaznev-9K loadout to get your hands on this incredible SMG.

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Stock : Otrezat Stock

: Otrezat Stock Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

The RAAL-MG is going to be troublesome in Warzone 2 as players haven’t seen what this weapon is capable of on a large map like Al Mazrah. This loadouts is even better when playing in a duo or in a squad where you can provide suppression fire while your teammates focus on attacking from different angles. Finish off the loadout with a stun grenade and a molotov cocktail to flush people out from buildings.

Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

TAQ-56 and Lachmann Sub

Check out the TAQ-56, otherwise known as the SCAR-L, to get your hands on a deadly assault rifle featuring a quick time-to-kill speed. The TAQ-56 can kill in just four shots, but you need to land all of your bullets in the upper torso area, otherwise things can get awkward. Use our best TAQ-56 loadout to try out a version of this assault rifle featuring additional recoil control and an improved damage range.

Muzzle : VLK Koloss Flash Hider

: VLK Koloss Flash Hider Barrel : 14.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

: 14.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Laser : Schlager PEQ Box IV

: Schlager PEQ Box IV Rear Grip : Demo Cleanshot Grip

: Demo Cleanshot Grip Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

We had to pair the TAQ-56 with one of the best SMGs in Warzone, the Lachmann Sub, also known as the MP5. This weapon is so destructive up close thanks to its rapid fire rate, and you can customise it using the best MP5 loadout to reduce most of the recoil.

Muzzle : XTEN Razor Comp

: XTEN Razor Comp Barrel : L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel

: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel Underbarrel : VX Pineapple Vert Grip

: VX Pineapple Vert Grip Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Another excellent assault rifle and SMG combo, though returning Warzone players may prefer this setup as it rewards well aimed shots. Finish off the build with a stun grenade and semtex to give you everything you need to storm through buildings.

Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

STB-556 and Lockwood 300

Do you enjoy running at full speed with an SMG in hand? You’ve got to try out our best STB-556 loadout to discover how much of a difference attachments can make. The STB-556 excels when you focus on improving the SMGs natural mobility and ADS stats. Once you’ve upgraded the STB-556, you can jump into battles and immediately start firing at your enemies without missing a step.

Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Underbarrel : Operator Foregrip

: Operator Foregrip Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Rear Grip : STIP-40 Grip

: STIP-40 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

There are plenty of locations on Al Mazrah where rival squads won’t want to be face-to-face with a shotgun. Shotguns are far from the most popular weapon type in Warzone, but the best Lockwood 300 loadout can be highly effective when used in the right scenarios. Try to stay in buildings to ensure fights occur at close range only.

Laser : Stovl Tac Laser

: Stovl Tac Laser Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Barrel : 711mm Matuzek D50

: 711mm Matuzek D50 Muzzle : Sakin DB107

: Sakin DB107 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

The Lockwood 300 is the perfect companion to the highly mobile STB-556 as this loadout combines mobility with pure strength. As long as you try to stay indoors to focus on close-range combat, you should have no problems taking out anyone who gets within a few meters of you. Equip yourself with flash grenades and molotov cocktails to stop your enemies in their tracks.

Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Are loadouts in Warzone 2?

According to tweets from Twitter user CODSploitzImgz, the account posted images of an incoming loadout drop. Accessing the loadout drop gives players access to their custom loadouts created on the Gunsmith, as well as default loadouts for new players. These images have since been removed by the copyright holder which heavily implies they were legit.

Those Warzone 2 loadout drops should be enough to see you earn a few wins as you get to grips with the new map. Don’t forget to check out all of the changes made to the Warzone 2 gulag to see what the devs have brought to the table this time around. We also have a guide on the Warzone 2 map if you want to take a closer look at all of Al Mazrah’s points of interest.