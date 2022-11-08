Looking for the best Warzone 2 STB 566 loadout? The Warzone 2 release date isn’t far off, and based on our time with Modern Warfare 2, we know which guns will perform well on Al Mazarh. The STB 556 is one of the best assault rifles in MW2, but it does handle more like an SMG, making it perfect for close encounters, but also powerful at medium range. It has excellent recoil, so we’ve used attachments that improve the gun’s accuracy, bullet velocity, and mobility.

Here is the best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Dark KX30

Dark KX30 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

For the muzzle, we’ve opted for the Dark KX30 for muzzle flash concealment and recoil stabilisation, while choosing the Phase-3 Grip for improved hip fire accuracy, aiming idle stability, and again that added recoil stabilisation. The VLK LZR 7MW laser improves the sprint to fire speed, aim down sight speed, and aiming stability, while the Cronon Mini Red Dot is our preferred optic, though you could swap this out for another attachment if needed.

Finally, we’ve gone for increased bullet velocity using the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition which sacrifices some damage range, but as mentioned you want to use this gun loadout in close-to-mid range fights. With all the upgrades made to the STB 556’s mobility, you should be able to destroy any nearby enemies with ease.

That’s the best Warzone 2 STB 556 loadout, and this weapon also falls into the best Modern Warfare 2 guns. If you haven’t had a chance to play multiplayer yet, here’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date, as well as all points of interest on the Warzone 2 map to prepare for.