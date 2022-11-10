Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites explained

Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites are new to the upcoming FPS game, and the loot you can acquire by capturing them can give your team the edge it needs to win the match. The Warzone 2 map is populated with a number of AI combatants distinct from fellow players, with the caveat that they’ll only become aggressive towards you when attacked. Strongholds and Black Sites hold the greatest concentration of AI enemies than anywhere else in Al Mazrah, and while they may not be human, they’re certainly no pushover.

Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites are entirely optional, and you can choose to ignore them if you prefer to focus your attention on enemy players in the battle royale game. Here’s everything we know about Strongholds and Black Sites in Warzone 2.

How Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites work

Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites activate over the course of a match, and you can spot them on your Tac-Map once you receive the notification that they’re available for capture. Warzone 2 Black Sites are far deadlier when compared to Strongholds, and they require a Black Site key to access, which can only be acquired by taking the first Stronghold of the match.

Taking a Stronghold or Black Site in Warzone 2 necessitates engaging with the AI enemies standing guard, each with their own lethality level and weapons kit to contend with as you make your assault. Infinity Ward’s blog post also confirmed that AI enemies will react and respond differently according to the tactics used against them, providing a degree of variation when tackling Strongholds or Black Sites.

Each Stronghold in Warzone 2 includes a series of unique objectives – otherwise known as Operations – that must be completed in order to successfully capture it. Taking the first Stronghold of the match requires you to disarm a bomb, whereas subsequent Strongholds task you with eliminating a certain number of defenders.

However, it’s not only AI enemies that you have to worry about. Hitting a Stronghold or Black Site also carries the risk of giving away your position, since the noise and movement caused by engaging the AI will likely attract enemy players in the vicinity. It’s important to note that Warzone 2 will recognise enemy players as defenders of the Stronghold or Black Site, and are taken into account when eliminating enemies for Stronghold Operations.

Warzone 2 Stronghold and Black Site rewards

As mentioned, capturing the first Warzone 2 Stronghold will grant you the key required to access a Black Site. However, that doesn’t mean they’re entirely worthless if the opposing team has got there first. Regardless of which Stronghold you take, you can expect a variety of rewards – including a Warzone 2 loadout drop, meaning you don’t have to worry about earning the cash required to purchase them through the shop.

Once you’ve taken both the first Stronghold and a Black Site, your hard efforts are rewarded with a permanent weapon blueprint, along with other valuable items that can help turn the tide in the battle royale.

That’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Strongholds and Black Sites. Ahead of the Warzone 2 release date, we recommend taking a look at the changes that have been made to the Warzone 2 Gulag, as well as what you can expect from the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. We also have a variety of loadouts for the multiplayer game’s best guns, including the Lachmann 556 and the Kastov 762, among others.